At Anthropologie

Style No. 57899304; Color Code: 010 Crafted with an organic coconut oil base and a subtle vanilla flavor, this versatile, safe-to-swallow formula can be used as a lubricant or a massage oil during partnered play. About Woo More Play With the belief that better sex and better ingredients should never be compromised, Woo More Play is a sexual wellness brand that delivers reliable products made with all-natural and organic ingredients that you can feel good about. Key Ingredients: Organic Coconut Oil, Natural Vanilla Flavor, Beeswax, Water, Jojoba Esters, Sunflower Seed Wax, Acacia Wax, Polyglycerin-3, Stevia Extract USA Dimensions 3.3 oz.