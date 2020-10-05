Kenra

Platinum Luxe One Leave-in Miracle Spray

Description Kenra Platinum Luxe One Leave-In is an all-in-one miracle spray enriched with precious gold for opulent slip and lustrous shine. Protect against thermal damage and revitalize any hair type for healthy looking hair Benefits All-in-one miracle spray. Enriched with gold to increase shine. Provides heat protection up to 450F degrees Suggested Use Shake well. Depress firmly and quickly for fine mist application. Spray into palm and apply to dry hair