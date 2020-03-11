Dawn

Platinum Liquid Dish Soap + Non-scratch Sponge, Refreshing Rain

$15.22

Buy Now Review It

Contains 4X MORE Grease Cleaning Power (cleaning ingredients per drop vs. non-ultra Dawn) Powers away 48-hour, stuck-on food in seconds #1 Dish Liquid (Based on Sales) The Dawn Non-Scratch Premium Scrubber won’t scratch your non-stick cookware and sensitive surfaces Cleansing Refreshing Rain scent If you're looking for the PERFECT PAIR, look no further. Get your ultimate clean and be the kitchen hero with the Grease Cleaning power of Dawn dish soap paired with the Dawn Non-Scratch Scrubber Sponge. Dawn Ultra Platinum has 4X MORE Grease Cleaning Power per drop, so you can get through more dishes with less. The Dawn Non-Scratch Scrubber Sponge has a scrubber side that easily takes off grease and baked-on messes, while the absorbant cellulose side is gentle yet mighty to get dishes sparkling clean. Cleaning ingredients per drop vs. non-ultra Dawn