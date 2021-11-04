Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
GHD
Platinum+ Hair Straightener Warm Pewter
£199.00
Buy Now
Review It
At GHD
Platinum+ Hair Straightener Warm Pewter
Need a few alternatives?
GHD
Platinum+ Hair Straightener Warm Pewter
BUY
£199.00
GHD
promoted
Dyson
Dyson Airwrap™ Styler Complete
BUY
$799.00
Dyson
Dyson
Corrale Straightener Black Nickel/fuchsia – Refurbished
BUY
$374.97
$499.99
Nordstrom Rack
promoted
Dyson
Dyson Corrale™
BUY
$699.00
Dyson
More from GHD
GHD
Professional Hair Dryer Diffuser
BUY
£29.00
Cult Beauty
GHD
Rise Volumising Hot Brush
BUY
£169.00
Cult Beauty
GHD
Helios Professional Hair Dryer
BUY
£159.00
LookFantastic
GHD
Platinum+ 1-inch Styler
BUY
$166.00
$249.00
Nordstrom
More from Tools
Brüush
Electric Toothbrush
BUY
C$79.00
Brüush
BAIMEI
Jade Roller & Gua Sha
BUY
$14.99
$19.95
Amazon
Beauty Bay
The Rose Quartz Gua Sha
BUY
£12.00
Beauty Bay
Bambaw
Reusable Make Up Remover Pads Pack Of 16
BUY
£10.12
£13.50
Boots
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted