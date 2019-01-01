GHD

Platinum+ Glacial Blue Styler

Give someone the gift of the new platinum+ glacial styler, ghd’s SMART styler that predicts your hair’s needs in frosty blue tones. Featuring new ultra-zone with predictive technology, the ghd platinum+ styler constantly adapts the power deliver ultimate results, recognising the thickness of your hair and the speed you are styling, making it more effective than ever before. Precision milled sparking blue plates allow the hair to glide while you style, while the rounded barrels and wishbone hinge gives you the control to create endless hairstyles including straight, curls and waves, whatever your choice you can style with ease. This innovative styler operates at the optimum styling temperature of 185°C, delivering ultimate salon-worthy results with 70% stronger hair*, 20% more shine** and 2x more colour integrity*, whatever your hair type. Additional features include a professional-length 2.7m cable for flexibility while you style, universal voltage to style on the go, automatic sleep mode that turns off the styler after 30 minutes of non-use and a protective plate guard as standard. Each beautiful gift set also contains a coordinated heat-resistant roll mat to protect your surfaces and keep your styler safe. So don't be blue this Christmas, make sure the ghd platinum+ glacial blue styler is at the top of your wish-list. *reduced breakage and 2 x less colour fade vs a styler working at 230°C. **vs naturally dried hair.