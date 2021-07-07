United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Aerosoles
Platinum East Coast Mule
$150.00$92.86
At Walmart
Traditional tailoring gets lightened up with the Aerosoles East Coast Mule. These slip-on mules are clutch for spring days when there's work and play on your schedule, but no time for an outfit change. Designed for all day wear with an ultra-walkable 1" heel. Perforated details Core Comfort Technology Diamond flex soles Cushioned insole Sueded sock and lining.Women's Aerosoles Platinum East Coast Mule