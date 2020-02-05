GHD
Platinum+ Deep Scarlet Styler
$249.00
At GHD
Show your devotion this Valentine's Day and gift your Queen with the good hair day she deserves. In honor of February 14th, we've adorned our award-winning platinum+ styler in a provocative deep scarlet hue for our very first Valentine's Day limited edition. Featuring ultra-zone technology for consistent and bespoke results, the ghd platinum+ anticipates the needs of your hair based on thickness and styling speed to deliver flawless results, tailored specifically to your style. Infinity sensors monitor heat 250 times a second to ensure even heat distribution and an optimum styling temperature of 365°F is maintained throughout the plates, so you can enjoy 70% stronger hair* and 20% more shine**. The unique wishbone hinge hold the precision-milled, floating plates in perfect alignment for effortless use and control, so you can style any look your heart desires. No matter your hair type or styling technique, enjoy a blissfully smooth styling experience and a salon-quality finish. The rounded barrel is perfect for styling sexy waves, seductive curls, and of course a fierce straight, giving you the freedom to style any look you choose. With a professional length swivel cord and an automatic sleep mode that shuts down after thirty minutes of non-use, you can create your look with total ease and peace of mind. Discover the limited edition ghd platinum+ deep scarlet and give her what she really wants this Valentine's Day. *reduced breakage and 2 x less color fade vs a styler working at 450° **vs naturally dried hair