Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Nordic Ware
Platinum Cozy Village Baking Pan
$33.95
$31.03
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Make fun miniature (edible) villages Nonstick coating is easy to cook with an easy to clean Heavy cast aluminum construction Fun wintery design Made in the USA
Need a few alternatives?
ASCOT
Stainless Steel Electric Tea Kettle, 1.7qt
BUY
$65.99
Amazon
Bodum
Melior Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle
BUY
$27.67
$34.99
Amazon
LG
Turbowash™360˚
BUY
£1299.98
LG
LG
Turbowash360
BUY
£1299.98
LG
More from Nordic Ware
Nordic Ware
Heirloom Cookie Stamps, Silver With Hardwood Handles
BUY
$30.62
Amazon
Nordic Ware
Nordic Ware Ceramic Pizza Stone
BUY
$35.24
Wayfair
Nordic Ware
Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker's Half Sheet (2 Pack)
BUY
$17.59
$21.99
Amazon
More from Kitchen
ASCOT
Stainless Steel Electric Tea Kettle, 1.7qt
BUY
$65.99
Amazon
Bodum
Melior Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle
BUY
$27.67
$34.99
Amazon
LG
Turbowash™360˚
BUY
£1299.98
LG
LG
Turbowash360
BUY
£1299.98
LG
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted