Body Bling instantly gives skin a sun-kissed glow and shimmery radiance without the effort of a self-tanner. The Platinum shade is a pearl base with champagne highlights meant for those with fair skin who want to "glow" but keep their fair skin in tact. It also evens out skin tone and hides slight imperfections. Original is the darker shade offering more of a tan and pigmented glow versus the platinum pearl base. But it gets better. It's moisturizer-rich formula also leaves the skin luxuriously soft and moisturized. This is Scott Barnes’ favorite product for pure sex appeal, on and off camera. The “Hollywood Glow” lies in the secret formula of Body Bling.