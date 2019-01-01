GHD

Platinum+ Black Straighteners

£175.00

Buy Now Review It

At Look Fantastic

Create endless styles with the ghd Platinum+ Styler, ghd's first SMART styler that predicts your hair's needs. Delivering safer-for-hair heat, the hair straighteners allow you to straighten and curl your hair without the damaging consequences. Predicting hair's needs, the intelligent irons use predictive technology to adjust the power to control the optimum 185ºC styling temperature at all times. Utilising innovative Ultra-Zone® Technology, each plate uses three sensors to ensure the best temperature is consistently maintained across the entire plate to help reduce breakage. Advanced, precision-milled floating plates with high-spec gloss finish provide smooth, snag-free glide, while a wishbone hinge guarantees perfect plate alignment and enhanced styling control. The innovative ghd straighteners deliver ultimate styling results with healthier, stronger-looking hair compared to another styler at 230°C. Features: ghd Platinum+ Styler SMART styler, predicts hair's needs Safer-for-hair heat Ultra-Zone® Technology Precision-milled floating plates with gloss coating Unique wishbone hinge for styling control Sleek design and rounder barrel for snag-free styling Healthier styling in one stroke Reduced breakage and damage Sleep mode switches off if inactive for 30 minutes Healthier, stronger hair compared to another styler at 230°C Universal voltage Protective plate guard Professional length 2.7 metre cable 3 year warranty