Details & Care What it is: A smart styler that predicts your hair's needs. What it does: This styler features breakthrough ultrazone with predictive technology, which means that the styler recognizes each section of hair and adapts the temperature to ensure that an optimum temperature of 185ºC remains consistent across the two plates, allowing beautiful results in one stroke. The heat is monitored 250 times per second across the plates. Through its predictive technology, this revolutionary styler recognizes the thickness of your hair and the speed at which you are styling and then adjusts the power accordingly to give you ultimate results personalized to you. The unique wishbone hinge ensures the plates are perfectly aligned while you style, and the rounder barrels allow you to create curls, waves and the perfect straight look with ease. Features and benefits: - Advanced, precision-milled floating plates with a high-spec gloss finish for effortless, perfectly smooth styling and shine. - Heat-resistant protective plate guard so you can take your style and styler wherever you want. - Universal voltage to deliver the same outstanding performance wherever you are in the world. - Automatic sleep mode to switch your styler off after 30 minutes of no use. - 9-foot swivel cord for convenient styling. Winner of Allure magazine's 'Best of Beauty' Award for Best Hot Tools - Flat Iron, 2020 Item #5737218