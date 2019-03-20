Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
Blink
Platform Wedge Sandals
£32.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Ankle-strap fastening. Open toe. Platform wedge sole.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Dansko
Sophie
$89.00
from
The Walking Company
BUY
DETAILS
Kork Ease
Garden Platform
$165.00
$92.79
from
Zappos
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS
Flatform Lace Up Shoes
$63.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Buffalo Flatform Sandals
$180.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Blink
DETAILS
Blink
Sporty Platform Wedge Sandals
£40.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Blink
Sporty Platform Wedge Sandals
£40.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Blink
Brow Glitter
$17.00
from
Blink Brow Bar
BUY
More from Heels
DETAILS
Wandler
Isa Mules
$580.00
from
Forward By Elyse Walker
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Jungle Leather Woven Detail Mid Slingbacks
$115.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
No7
Laboratories Rescuing Skin Paste Mask
C$28.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Jenn Ardor
Kitten Heel D'orsay Dancing Shoes
$39.99
$27.19
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted