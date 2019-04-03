Search
Products fromShopShoesSandals
Camper

Platform Strappy Velcro Sandal

$199.00
At Opening Ceremony
The Platform Strappy Velcro Sandal from Camper Lab is a futuristic wedge sandal with a thick ankle strap. The rubberized matte leather surface in green and black adds a tonal touch to its unique silhouette.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Shoes For Every Coachella Scenario
by Emily Ruane