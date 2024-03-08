Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Uniqlo : C
Platform Sandals
$49.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
Need a few alternatives?
Castañer
Carina Wedge Espadrilles
BUY
$83.00
$112.00
Balardi
Vince Camuto
Bendsen Wedge Sandal
BUY
$46.99
$93.99
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto
Miapelle Platform Sandal
BUY
$49.99
$99.99
Vince Camuto
Mango x Simon Miller
Irregular Leather Platform Sandals
BUY
£119.99
£229.99
Mango
More from Uniqlo : C
Uniqlo : C
Platform Sandals
BUY
$49.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo : C
Uv Protection Long Brim Checked Cap
BUY
$39.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo : C
Narrow Strap Sandals
BUY
$39.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo : C
Cotton Canvas Bag
BUY
$39.90
Uniqlo
More from Sandals
Uniqlo : C
Platform Sandals
BUY
$49.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo : C
Narrow Strap Sandals
BUY
$39.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo : C
Narrow Strap Sandals
BUY
$39.90
Uniqlo
Betts
Bristol Casual Footbed Sandals
BUY
$119.99
Betts
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted