Platform sandals in faux leather. Wide straps at front with metal buckles and an adjustable ankle strap. Jersey lining, molded insoles in soft foam material, and chunky, fluted soles. Platform height 2 in. Composition Sole: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate 100% Sock: Polyurethane 100% Upper: Imitation leather 100% Lining: Polyester 100% Art. No. 0962399001 True to Size Based on Runs Small True to Size Runs Large