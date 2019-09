Acne Studios

Platform Python-effect Leather Chelsea Boots

£470.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Acne Studios puts a contemporary spin on the exotic motif trend with these black and white python-effect boots. Italian-crafted from leather, they have black elasticated inserts which peek from the top of the cuffs and are set on chunky platform soles. Team them with relaxed black separates for a directional approach.