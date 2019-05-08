Silver, gold and platinum are as timelessly desirable as they are fashionably relevant. The Crocs Statement Collection of Metallic Blooms expresses our affinity for all things shiny and precious with metallic flower charms and studded metallic embellishments. These special-edition Crocband™ slides will put the right amount of bling in your spring, summer and beyond.
Crocband™ Platform Metallic Blooms Slide Details:
Built on our sporty Crocband™ silhouette, now in a slide
Fixed metallic charms
Incredibly light and fun to wear
Easy to clean
Iconic Crocs Comfort™: Lightweight. Flexible. 360-degree comfort.