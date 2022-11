COS

Platform Leather Mules

$250.00

Buy Now Review It

At COS

Crafted from leather in a bold tangerine hue, these classic platform mules have a smooth patent finish. They feature a wide front strap and a leather-covered heel. - Curved toe - Leather insole Shell & Lining: 100% Leather, Sole: 100% Thermoplastic rubber Heel height: 5.5cm