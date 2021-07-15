Aplat

Plat Dish Tote | Blackberry

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Aplat

Carry your dish upright and spill-free in our reusable culinary tote. The patented design makes bringing a homemade pie, tart, or savory to a potluck, picnic, or neighbor fuss-free and easy. Just slip in a hot bowl or plate from the oven, use the handles to keep hands cool, and take it to go! Plus, the durable preshrunk double-layer organic cotton canvas is machine washable, making cleanup a breeze. To keep food protected, pair the tote with our cotton bowl and pan covers. Add gift wrapping and card here.