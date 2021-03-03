Room Essentials

Plastic Vanity Mirror

$6.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Features: Round (shape) Dimensions (Overall): 8.54 Inches (H) x 4.72 Inches (W) x 4.72 Inches (D) Weight: 8.96 ounces Material: Plastic (Frame) Assembly Details: No Assembly Required Mount Type: Free Standing Mirror Width: 7 Inches Mirror Height: 7 Inches TCIN: 78307792 UPC: 191908090115 Item Number (DPCI): 064-05-0950 Origin: Imported Description Whether you're applying makeup, styling your hair or going through your skin care routine, make sure you're doing it easily and in style with this Plastic Vanity Mirror from Room Essentials™. Made from sturdy plastic for lasting use, this round vanity mirror easily rotates all the way around to help you see just want you need, and has a sturdy round base that doubles as a small tray for your accessories. Place this pink vanity mirror on your bathroom counter or dresser so you can easily check your look before you head out the door.