Keep all of your shower essentials neatly organized and within reach with the Plastic Shower Caddy from Room Essentials™. Made from sturdy plastic for lasting use, this clear shower caddy features various sized compartments to store all of your accessories, and has carefully crafted holes on the sides that help to drain out excess water and keep the inside contents dry. The clear plastic caddy is also designed with a handle at the top for easy carrying from one place to another. From shower gel, shampoo, soap, razors and more, this clear shower caddy helps keep your bathing accessories right where you need them.