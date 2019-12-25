mDesign

Plastic Over Cabinet Door Storage Organizer Bin

MAXIMIZE STORAGE SPACE: This organizer basket is the perfect way to store cleaning supplies in one convenient place without sacrificing your storage space; Save valuable storage space in your cabinets and pantry with this handy organizer; Use throughout the home; Perfect for adding extra storage in rooms with limited countertop and shelf space; Hang outside the cupboard door for easy access, or inside for more discreet storage; This large capacity holder is perfect for under sinks EASY INSTALLATION: No hardware or drilling required, arrives assembled and ready to hang; Fits over standard cabinet doors; Free up space in crowded kitchen cabinets and pantries by hanging over cabinet doors for instant storage; Versatile and easy to use, the organizer is perfect for adding storage to small spaces - use in homes, apartments, condos, college dorm rooms campers, and RVs to maximize cabinet space in kitchens and bathrooms FUNCTIONAL & VERSATILE: Provides plenty of space to store extra soap, body wash and toiletries in the bathroom; Try using this to store hair spray, gels, voluminizers, conditioners, shampoos, hand and face lotions, creams, serums, loofahs, brushes, combs and styling tools; Perfect for holding your smart tablet or e-reader too; Use this throughout the home over any cabinet door to add storage just where you need it, try it laundry/utility rooms, kitchens, home offices and more QUALITY CONSTRUCTION: Made of durable BPA and Chlorine free shatter-resistant plastic; Food safe; Easy Care - clean with mild soap and water; Do not place in dishwasher THOUGHTFULLY SIZED: Measures 6" x 12.25" x 10.6" high; Fits over interior cabinet doors up to .75" / 1.9cm thick Transform your under-sink and kitchen or bathroom cabinets from cluttered and crowded to streamlined and organized with the Over Cabinet Hanging Storage Organizer Bin from mDesign. This organizer hangs over cabinets doors for instant storage. The deep basket provides plenty of room to store window cleaner, dish soap, furniture polish, sponges, dishclot