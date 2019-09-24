Valenoks

Plastic Organizing Storage Basket

$10.99

Buy Now Review It

Small storage basket helps a stylish way to organize almost any space in your home or office. Clean and tidy, quick and easy!. - Good for bathroom, kitchen, nursery room, hallway, pantry, utility room, laundry room, garden supply cabinet, garage.- Crafted of high quality plastic. Unbreakable. - Dimensions: 9.8"L x 7.1"W x 5.1"H. It’s the perfect size to tote and hold smaller items. - Great for bath accessories/supplies (shower shampoos, conditioner bottles, soaps, hair products, body wash, lotions, hand towels) on bathroom shelf rack or feminine toiletries, hygiene items, wipes, facial cleansers, beauty health products, makeup, cosmetics stuff under sink. - Use them in kitchen cabinet to organize kitchen utensils/tools on dining room table or store spices, sauces and seasonings/condiments. - Ideal for organizing tools for changing tables (diapers and diaper cream), baby food pouches, baby bottles, medicines/meds/pills, vitamins, kids toys(action figures, dolls, baby doll clothes, puzzles, cars, army men, building blocks, сrayons, stuffed animals, play-doh set or construction set) or small dogs toys. - Good for storing baby socks, underwear, toddler panties in your bedroom linen closet. Good for childs gloves and hats.- Great for Easter basket and Gift basket.- Perfectly for school/stationary supplies, arts and crafts, scrapbooking or other odds and ends. Our baskets help to keep the little things corralled and organized. Excellent space saving. Reduce clutter. Everything you need in one place and at hand.Use them to make your life easier and more comfortable..