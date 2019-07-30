Beauty Kubes

Plastic Free Shampoo Oily Hair

£9.50

Plastic free shampoo oily hair. New palm free formula. Our ultra-gentle plastic free shampoo oily hair formula is perfect for those with those who feel they have to wash the hair more frequently. Our biodegradable cleansing agents are Ecocert approved, sulphate free, synthetic fragrance free, synthetic preservative free. They will cleanse the hair and scalp deep-down while remaining gentle on the scalp. Take one plastic free shampoo cube into the bath or shower, crumble the cube in the palm of the hand, add a little bit of water to make a paste, smooth over the hair, add more water and hey presto, you have a luxurious lather that will gently cleanse your hair, leaving it super-soft and shiny. Now with added safflower oil and nettle powder which can help to balance the skin, it is also an excellent source of Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids The biodegradable paper and cardboard packaging can help you achieve a plastic free shampoo regime! FREE SHIPPING ON ORDERS OVER £25 ORDERS DISPATCHED BETWEEN 1-3 WORKING DAYS. Ingredients: Tapioca starch*, Sodium cocoyl isethionate, Cocos nucifera milk powder*, Sodium cocoyl glutamate, Inulin, Panthenol, Urtica dioica leaf powder, Glycerin (Palm-free; from a rapeseed source), Citrus aurantium dulcis peel oil*, Cedrus atlantica wood oil*, Cymbopogon schoenanthus oil*, Tocopherol, Maltodextrin*, Carthamus tinctorius seed oil*, Simmondsia chinensis oil*, Helianthus annuus seed oil, Acacia senegal gum*, d-Limonene**, Citral**, Citronellol**, Eugenol**, Geraniol**, Linalol** Organic ingredient* Occurs naturally in essential oil**