Plastic-free Glass Food Containers With Sustainable Bamboo Tops (set Of 4: 370ml, 640ml, 1040ml, 1520ml)

$39.95

Live Plastic Free Enjoy the safety and convenience of storing your delicious home cooked meals in these beautiful easy to store glass containers. With airtight ECO-FRIENDLY bamboo lids and 4 convenient sizes, they are the perfect complement for your pantry, kitchen cabinets, refrigerator or freezer. Our borosilicate glass is oven safe up to 520°F as well as dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe. It’s non-reactive and safe to use over and over again. Glass also naturally resists stains and leftover flavors. Our bamboo lids are strong, durable and beautiful. They're plastic free, BPA free, phthalate free, biodegradable and recyclable! They also double as portable cutting boards for cheeses, vegetables, etc. Hand washing is recommended. Quickly and easily find what you are looking for regardless of where it is placed, the crystal clear glass allows you to see their contents at first glance. You will receive 8 pieces in this set, 4 convenient sizes of glass containers: 370mL (5.7x4.1x1.8in), 640mL (6.6x4.8x2.1in), 1040mL (7.7x5.7x2.4in), 1520mL (8.7x6.5x2.6in) and their corresponding bamboo lids.