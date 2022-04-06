James Shaw

Plastic Baroque Mirror Small

£500.00

Buy Now Review It

At Liberty London

Editor's Notes Entirely unique in design and form, James Shaw’s Baroque Mirror forms part of a collection of sculptural homewares, created using waste plastics in an assortment of vivid colours. A lesson in functional art, each of Shaw’s unexpected creations brings out the beauty and excitement of the waste material, transforming it into something of lasting interest and value. Alluding to forms of the baroque era, this wall mirror is hand-formed from recycled HDPE plastic using an extrusion gun of Shaw’s own design. With a unique, one-of-a-kind charm, it’s destined to be the focal point of any room. Please note: Dimensions and colours may vary due to the unique, handmade nature of each item. Read more Features Baroque wall mirror Recycled HDPE plastic Frame hand-formed using an extrusion gun Reflective glass insert Supplied with aluminium split batten fixing for hanging Assorted colourway Each product is unique Size and colour may vary COMPOSITION & SIZE Recycled HDPE Plastic Approx. L: 45cm, W: 30cm, D: 6cm Read more About James Shaw James Shaw is a designer and maker exploring the material landscape in a hands-on way. His work offers a new way of thinking about the creation of objects, challenging existing material, systemic and formal approaches. Frequently, his work considers the resources around us, confronting the notion of ‘waste’ to create new, beautiful materials. Most well-known for his work with waste plastics, Shaw hand-extrudes blobby, gloopy and baroque forms, creating unexpected outcomes from a familiar and problematic material. Read more