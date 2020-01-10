Akaza
Plastic Bag Holder (set Of 2)
$7.99
The grocery storage bag with hanging design, put the plastic bag into the dispenser on the top and extract from the bottom. Take full advantage of vertical space. HIGH QUALITY: Made of high quality oxford fabric, durable and waterproof, long lasting and reusable, reduce waste MULTIPLE PURPOSE: Great for home, kitchen, garages and pet-care areas. can store plastic bags, shopping bags, toilet/kitchen rolls and more store plastic bags, shopping bags, toilet/kitchen rolls and more FOLDING AND DURABLE: Size:6.7*2.7*14.6( L*W*H) inch. Foldable for easy to storage