Levoit

Plasmapro 600s Smart 635 Sq. Ft True Hepa Air Purifier – White

$349.99 $299.99

Buy Now Review It

At Best Buy

About this item Completely refresh your space with the Levoit PlasmaPro 600S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier. With a CADR of 410 CFM, the air purifier changes the air 5x per hour in 635 sq ft rooms and 2x per hour in 1,588 sq ft rooms. The 3-stage filtration system includes a Pre-Filter, H13 True HEPA Filter, and Custom High-Efficiency Activated Carbon Filter. Together, they capture at least 99.97% of airborne particles 0.3 microns in size and help neutralize smoke, fumes, VOCs, and household odors. Use the free VeSync app to create schedules, connect to voice assistants, check filter life, control settings, receive real-time air quality updates, and more.