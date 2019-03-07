Cosmetics 27

Treat your skin to the soothing, hydrating and lifting effects of Cosmetics 27 by ME Skin Lab Plasma Sachet Mask, an intensive face treatment that helps to combat signs of stress and fatigue to transform the appearance of skin. Encouraging the skin to recharge and regenerate, the face mask is saturated with a highly active formula that uses Centella Asiatica for its exceptional regenerative properties, and Proline, an essential amino acid which helps to reinforce the skin. Firming, plumping and brightening the look of tired, damaged complexions, the mask delivers an anti-stress effect to leave skin looking visibly soothed, hydrated and energised. Also contains a cocktail of soothing natural ingredients: Calendula extract, Bisabolol, Lettuce and Lemon Balm Distilled Water. After use, lack lustre skin appears lifted and features relaxed. pH adapted to sensitive and sensitised skin. Suitable for all skin types. Free from parabens, phenoxyethanol, petrochemical derivatives, silicone, fragrance and artificial colouring. Not tested in animals.