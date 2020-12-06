PlantWave

Did you know plants are capable of making music? That’s because they, like all living things, give off subtle electrical currents—which PlantWave can capture, graph, and translate into pitch messages that play instruments designed by its team. Sounds crazy, right? It’s actually quite simple: Just attach the sensors to the leaves of any living thing (your ficus, your fiddle-leaf fig, the fronds in your backyard), connect wirelessly to your phone, and enjoy the soothing sounds that drift out of it.