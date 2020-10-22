Alpyn Beauty

Plantgenius Melt Moisturizer

$60.00 $48.00

Alpyn Beauty PlantGenius Melt Moisturizer This Product Is:aweightless, firming facial moisturizer Good for: all skin types, especially dehydrated, mature and sensitive skin Why We Love It:Alpyn Beauty PlantGenius Melt Moisturizer containsPlantGenius, a proprietary complex of wildcrafted and hand-cultivated botanicals grown at elevation in the mountains surrounding Jackson Hole, Wyoming. This all natural, super-hydrator melts into skin leaving a fresh, velvety finish. Ceramides and squalane help fortify the moisture barrier; vitamin C helps brighten and support skin against environmentalstressors; a non-irritating bio-available retinol diminishes the appearance of fine lines. Wild actives nourish with essential vitamins and fatty acids. *Packaged in recyclable, high-quality glass. As Seen In: The New York Times and Modern Luxury