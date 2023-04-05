HUSSLEAN

Plant Wall Hanging Propagation Station

$13.99

Buy Now Review It

❀ Easy To Install & Upgrade Adhesive:Won't worry about fall off, sturdy and easy to use,just choose a flat, smooth, clean surface, tear off the adhesive, press for about 60 seconds, then put it on the hanging vase, the removable glass vase is very convenient. ❀ Perfect Propagation Stations:Wall-mounted flower pots made of borosilicate heat-resistant glass and natural wood.Perfect wall vase container for hydroponic, air plants, flowers, lightweight plants,etc. ❀ Multipurpose Decoration:The unique design adds modernity and style to the environment, suitable for any home decor, easy to match, perfect for your living room, garden, balcony, office, kitchen and more. ❀ Creative Gift:Unique design is suitable as holiday gift: Mother's Day, Birthday, Thanksgiving, Christmas,etc. For your friends, family, lover, plant lovers. ❀ Service Guarantee:The purpose of our factory is customer first. We are responsible for any damage during shipping. If you have any questions, please contact us promptly and we will send you a new one for free or a refund.