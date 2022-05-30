Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
MAGIIN
Plant Terrarium Transparent Bulb Vase With Wooden Stand
£9.37
£7.96
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
Olea
Olea Europaea Olive Tree - Premium Healthy Indoor Evergreen Fruit Plant 14cm Pot
BUY
£14.99
Etsy
The Terracotta Herbs Company
Grow Your Own Herbs
BUY
£35.00
Not On The High Street
sage & sill
Basket-bag Glass Vase
BUY
$146.00
$183.00
Sage & Sill
From You Flowers
One Dozen Rainbow Roses With Free Vase
BUY
$39.99
Amazon
More from Plants
Olea
Olea Europaea Olive Tree - Premium Healthy Indoor Evergreen Fruit Plant 14cm Pot
BUY
£14.99
Etsy
The Terracotta Herbs Company
Grow Your Own Herbs
BUY
£35.00
Not On The High Street
MAGIIN
Plant Terrarium Transparent Bulb Vase With Wooden Stand
BUY
£7.96
£9.37
Amazon
sage & sill
Basket-bag Glass Vase
BUY
$146.00
$183.00
Sage & Sill
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted