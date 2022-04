Sklum

Plant Pot Daan

£7.95

Buy Now Review It

At Sklum

Join the Bio movement and decorate your home in a natural and beautiful way with plants and pots that will bring life and colour to your home. Following the trends in interior decoration we present you a Totally ecological hanging planter that combines a bamboo structure with a cotton fabric covering. A Mediterranean design with boho-chic touches that brings us closer to nature.