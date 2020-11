The Sill

Plant Parent Set

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Sill

Jumpstart your indoor jungle with our favorite plant picks! Choose between 3, 5 or 7 low-maintenance houseplants. Plant picks change seasonally and will arrive in nursery pots ranging from 2.5" wide to 6" wide in diameter. A variety of sizes are included in each box. It also makes for a great gift for any budding plant parent!