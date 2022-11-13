SenseForest

Plant Lovers Rainy Day Desk Mat

Plant lovers rainy day Desk Mat, Cute Green witch Anime XL gaming mouse pad, kawaii plants mousepad keyboard pad wrist rest gamer desk setup This super lovely, non-slip desk mat is the perfect finishing touch for your cute work-from-home or office space. Made with a soft fabric polyester top, the desk mat features a ⅛" thick, non-skid natural rubber backing. This versatile product can also be used as a gaming mat or counter-surface mat. Add a splash of taste to your workspace with this desk mat. You can purchase all the different sizes and shapes in the drop-down menu separately. Personalization is available, please contact me and discuss. (optional) ⭐Product Details⭐ Ergonomic Mouse pad Ergonomic Memory Foam™ wrist support Foot-shaped semi-opaque black plastic base Neoprene insert lays flat in recessed area of mouse pad base One size: 9.17" (w) x 10.15" (h) Desk mats / Mouse Pad / Wrist Rest Available Sizes: Desk Mat: 10x16 inch; ⅛" thick 12x18 inch; ⅛" thick or ¼ " (THICK) 14x24 inch; ⅛" thick or ¼ " (THICK) 12x31 inch; ⅛ thick (This size will be printed and shipped from China) 18x36 inch; ⅛" thick Mouse Pad: 8-inch Round; ¼ thick Wrist Rest: Long - 17 ¾ x 4 inch.; ½" thick Mini - 11 ¾ x 4 inch.; ¾" thick Materials: Top - soft fabric neoprene Bottom - non-skid natural rubber Color- Black ⭐Features⭐ Soft neoprene top Non-skid natural rubber backing ⅛ " thickness ⭐Care⭐ Spot clean with warn soapy water and soft bristle brush ⭐Print Technique⭐ Dye Sublimation ❣️Please double-check the mat size before purchasing, we do not accept orders cancellation because of the size problem. ❣️Actual colours may vary. This is due to computer monitors displaying colours differently and everyone can see these colours differently. We try extremely hard to ensure our end products are as close to the screen colour as possible, but please understand the actual colour may vary slightly from your monitor. ❣️PRODUCTION and DELIVERY TERMS: Items that are shipped out from the United States The production takes 5-7 business days Domestic delivery time is 5-7 days. Items that are shipped out from China and international order It may vary from 2 to 5 weeks. ⚡️⚡️⚡️ IMPORTANT⚡️⚡️⚡️ When you open your newly delivered desk mat, it might smell a bit rubbery. Please allow it to air out for a day or 2, the smell will go away. Your desk mat will flatten out perfectly in no time. Please message me right away if you have received a wrong item or defective item. I am here to help :) Ref609