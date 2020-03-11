Smarter Nutrition

PREMIUM PLANT-BASED VITAMIN D3 | Unlike other Vitamin D pills that are excreted from sheep's glands, then chemically processed, Smarter Nutrition’s Vitamin D3 comes from the most premium plant source of active Vitamin D3. 4 NATURAL INGREDIENTS | Smarter Nutrition Vitamin D3 is encapsulated in vegetarian softgels with organic extra virgin coconut oil for faster bioavailability than powdered products. The medium chain triglycerides (MCTs) in coconut oil provide quick energy for the body and enable fast absorption of the fat-soluble vitamins D3 and K2. It’s the optimal blend of ingredients for safety and maximum benefits. FULLY BIOAVAILABLE VEGETABLE SOFTGELS | Using cutting edge technology, Smarter Nutrition Vitamin D3 is encapsulated in clinically proven and patented vegetarian softgels, free from chemical coatings, fillers, and synthetic binders. Using cutting-edge technology, we deliver premium, plant-based vitamins D3 and K2 in coconut oil to make Smarter Vitamin D3 fully bioavailable. INCLUDES VITAMIN K2 | We’ve added a vitamin K2 complex to our smarter formula to give you a product that supports complete bone health. Vitamin D3 pulls calcium into the bloodstream, but it’s actually vitamin K2 that pushes calcium from your blood and into your bones. 5,000 IU OF VITAMIN D3 | Having healthy Vitamin D levels does more than support a healthy immune system, it also directly affects the health and expression of more than 2000 genes in your body, which has been shown to help improve mood and mental wellbeing, muscle function, cardiovascular health, respiratory system health, and brain health.