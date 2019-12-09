The Good Patch

When sleeping soundly becomes difficult to achieve, make The Good Patch's Plant-Based Dream Patch your go-to solution. Discreet and transdermal, this natural sleep aid is powered by valerian root, hops, and melatonin to help you fall asleep. Place it on your wrist for the most optimal delivery system. Key Ingredients: Melatonin: a sleep aid that helps you fall asleep. Valerian Root: an herb used for centuries to reduce anxiety, stress and insomnia. Hops: a natural sedative . Key Benefits: Promotes relaxation. Promotes a deeper sleep. Natural sleep aid. Water-resistant material.