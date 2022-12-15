Nailtopia

Plant-based Chip-free Nail Lacquer – Toe-tally

$10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nailtopia

Plant Based Bio-Sourced Nail Lacquer 12ML/0.41 FL OZ Nailtopia nail lacquer is Bio-Sourced, Superfood infused, ALL FREE and NON-TOXIC which means we don’t have any bad chemicals or harsh ingredients that can hurt your nails. Reinventing the category, Nailtopia is plant-based, bio-sourced nail lacquer. There are no harmful ingredients, cruelty free and packed with clinically tested nail strengthening superfoods, vitamins and minerals. A proprietary complex of real fruits and vegetables deliver calcium, Vitamin B5, Biotin, Vitamin A and naturally derived plant proteins for superior flexibility, rigidity and strength to problem nails. Real Superfood Infused, 100% Vegan, Leaping Bunny Approved, Non-Toxic and ALL FREE!