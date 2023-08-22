Plano

Plano 6103 Tray Tackle Box

$44.99

Buy Now Review It

At BCF

Product Info The Plano 3-Tray Tackle Box is perfect for keeping your fishing gear organised and storing small parts and tools. The 6103 model features three trays with a variety of handy sized compartments perfect for storing all your lures, hooks, sinkers, bells and floats. The tackle box includes a larger storage area underneath the trays - perfect for storing your bigger fishing tools like spools, pliers and knives. Plano Tackle Boxes are a popular choice for Aussie anglers who want quality fishing storage at a great price. Features 3 tray tackle box - perfect for storing lures, hooks, sinkers, bells and floats Larger storage area for bigger fishing tools like knives and pliers Brass bailed latch Accessories not included Dimensions - 41 x 23 x 22cm