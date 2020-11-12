United States
John Lewis & Partners
Plane Cutlery Set, 18 Piece/6 Place Settings, Black
£60.00
At John Lewis & Partners
Made from solid 18/0 stainless steel our Plane cutlery is defined by its slimline handles. Knives are forged from hardened 13/0 stainless steel which keeps blades stronger and sharper for longer. Our black cutlery has a matt black finish, whilst the gold version is polished.
