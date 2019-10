& Other Stories

Plaid Wool-blend Belted Coat

$259.00 $149.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Wool blend belted coat with rounded lapels, slanted front pockets and three front button closures. Lined Length of coat: 117.2cm / 46.1" (size 36) Model wears: EU 36/ UK 10/ US 4 / Small