LIOMENGZI

Plaid Trousers

$13.59

Zipper closure Material: The women's pants are made from high quality polyester fibers. Soft fabric for moisture absorption and ventilation cares for your skin. Feature: Plaid Elastic Waist Skinny Pants Zipper Decorated Casual Long Leggings, high waist workout plaid color block checkered pencil pants with pockets. Occasions: Suitable for wearing for daily and work in spring, fall and early winter Matching: Corduroy pants for women high waist can be matched with basic shirt, crop top, camisole, jacket, sweatshirt, high heels or sneakers, denim tops, T-shirts, pullovers, hoodies, sweaters, jackets, etc, stylish and sexy! Package: 1*casual hipster streetwear baggy trousers Women Casual Skinny Pants, Classic High Waist Plaid Printed Slim Fit Flare Pants Specification: Material: Polyester, cotton Color: Multi-color Applicable gender: Female Suitable seasons: Summer, fall, spring Package Included 1 X Pants Size(cm) S Waist: 64 Length: 99 Hip: 86 M Waist: 68 Length: 100 Hip: 90 L Waist: 72 Length: 101 Hip: 94 XL Waist: 76 Length: 102 Hip: 100 Size(inch) S Waist: 25.20 Length: 38.98 Hip: 33.86 M Waist: 26.77 Length: 39.37 Hip: 35.43 L Waist: 28.35 Length: 39.76 Hip: 37.01 XL Waist: 29.92 Length: 40.16 Hip: 39.37 Promise If the product has any quality problems, please feel free to contact us, we will help you solve the problem as quickly as possible.