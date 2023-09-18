Zara x Steven Meisel

Plaid Shirt

$89.90

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

COMPOSITION & CARE COMPOSITION We work with monitoring programs to guarantee compliance with the social, environmental, and health and safety standards of our products. To assess its compliance, we have developed an audit program and plans for continual improvement. OUTER SHELL 100% cotton Which has at least: OUTER SHELL 100% OCS certified organically grown cotton CERTIFIED MATERIALS OCS CERTIFIED ORGANICALLY GROWN COTTON This fiber is produced without using artificial fertilizers or pesticides and is grown from seeds that have not been genetically modified. We are currently working with the Organic Content Standard (OCS) that supervises the process from the source to the end product. CARE Caring for your clothes is caring for the environment. Lower temperature washes and delicate spin cycles are gentler on garment, helping to maintain the color, shape and structure of the fabric. At the same time it reduces energy consumption that is used in care processes. Machine wash max. 30ºC/86ºF delicate cycle Do not use bleach / whitener Iron maximum 110ºC/230ºF Tetrachloroethylene Dry Clean Low temperature dryer may be used