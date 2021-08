BDG

Plaid Patchwork Tote Bag

$39.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outffiters

Product Sku: 63035687; Color Code: 000 Spacious tote bag by BDG in a plaid patchwork design we love. Lined interior in an open silhouette with dual haul handles. Exclusively available at Urban Outfitters. Content + Care - 60% Polyester, 40% Cotton - Spot clean - Imported Size - Length: 16.375” - Width: 5.25” - Height: 15.375” - Strap drop: 9.5”