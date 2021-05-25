Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
BP. + WILDFANG
Plaid One-button Blazer
$69.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A never-was-your-dad's plaid puts a fresh take on this long-cut blazer that's a fun finish to any look—jacket-required or not.
Need a few alternatives?
WARDROBE.NYC x The Woolmark Company
Release 05 Single-breasted Suit Jacket
BUY
C$1680.00
Farfetch
WARDROBE.NYC x The Woolmark Company
Release 05 Single-breasted Suit Jacket
BUY
$995.00
Farfetch
BLANKNYC
Rain Check Blazer
BUY
$64.00
$128.00
Verishop
& Other Stories
Oversized Double Breasted Padded Shoulder Blazer
BUY
£135.00
& Other Stories
More from BP. + WILDFANG
BP. + WILDFANG
Boxy Organic Cotton Graphic Tee
BUY
$29.00
Nordstrom
BP. + WILDFANG
Utility Overalls
BUY
$69.00
Nordstrom
BP. + WILDFANG
Mock Neck Long Sleeve Crop Top
BUY
$35.00
Nordstrom
BP. + WILDFANG
Sleeveless Utility Jumpsuit
BUY
$75.00
Nordstrom
More from Outerwear
Finisterre
The Rainbird Waterproof
BUY
£110.00
Finisterre
Cole Haan
Cole Haan Water Resistant Rain Jacket
BUY
$139.90
$220.00
Nordstrom
BP. + WILDFANG
Plaid One-button Blazer
BUY
$69.00
Nordstrom
The North Face
Mountain Sweatshirt Pullover 3.0
BUY
$129.00
The North Face
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted