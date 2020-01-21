Knox Rose

Let lumberjack vibes inspire your style in this Plaid Long-Sleeve Shirt Jacket from Knox Rose™. Though designed in classic red and black buffalo check plaid, there's no mistaking the fashion-forward style of this cozy shirt jacket thanks to its fuzzy texture and flattering cut. Whether you layer it over a plain white tee and skinny jeans, or add it as an unexpected twist to a little black dress, you're sure to stay extra cozy while looking seasonably stylish in this plaid shirt jacket.