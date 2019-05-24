Search
Alexander Olch

Plaid Linen Bow Tie

Alexander Olch's bow tie is crafted of light grey, dark grey, and purple Belgian linen. Handmade in New York, this lightweight style showcases a plaid pattern.
8 Dads Tell Us What They Really Want This Year
by Eliza Huber