MintCloudBoutique

Plaid Gingham Puff-sleeve Midi Dress

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Take this checkered plaid gingham midi dress out to a dreamy picnic in Spring/Summer. Fall in love with the playful take on this multicolored checkered plaid dress. The cute bow tie on the back and the pockets are our favorite deets! Super unique and one-of-a-kind. The colors are absolutely gorgeous! This lovely dress features - Square neckline - Multicolor gingham checkered plaid print - Side Pockets - Midi Length - Bow tie in the back - Puff Sleeves - Lined Model is 5'7 wearing size Small Fabric: 96% Cotton 4% Spandex Size: Small: 0-4 Medium: 6-8 Large: 10-14