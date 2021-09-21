Nili Lotan x Target

Plaid Double Breasted Overcoat

Description Sleek and chic outerwear is easy to add to your wardrobe with the Plaid Double Breasted Overcoat from Nili Lotan x Target. This long coat exudes designer Nili Lotan's sophisticated, minimalist approach. A classic plaid pattern gets extra visual interest from houndstooth incorporated into the squares of the pattern, with a black-and-white color palette. The double-breasted style looks equally great buttoned closed as left open, and the long length works well with both pants and dresses for a versatile piece. Exploring the tension between high and low, designer Nili Lotan brings her sophisticated, minimalist approach to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. By blending European simplicity with ’70s Americana cool, Nili creates pieces as versatile as they are timeless.